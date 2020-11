Quang Dung – Pop star of Vietnam

Quang Dung began his singing career in 1998, and then moved to Ho Chi Minh City to develop his career. He won acclaim from audiences in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces, winning the Most Popular Pop Singer award. Quang Dung’s voice suits mellow pop songs, and he’s considered one of the best male performers of Trinh Cong Son’s songs.

Songs list:

1. Heartiness

2. One night I saw me as a waterfall

3. Bien nghin thu o lai

4. Recitation of the last song