The Legend of Mi Yue from CRI

Wang Bei is one of the most active and talented composers in the Chinese music scene. From traditional Chinese Orchestral pieces to contemporary film & television score music, Wang’s masterful songwriting skill shines through in everything he does. We’ll follow Wang Bei and enjoy some of his original works from The Legend of Mi Yue, the story of the first stateswoman in Chinese history.

Song Lists:

1. BGM: Spring,春光, composed by Wang Bei, performed by China Philharmonic Orchestra

2. Nine Songs,九歌 东皇太一, composed by Wang Bei, performed by Asia Philharmonic Orchestra

3. Cleverness, 灵动, composed by Wang Bei, performed by China Philharmonic Orchestra

4. Waning Moon, 残月, composed by Wang Bei, performed by Du Cong(Pan flute version), Zeng Cheng/Guan Zhengyue(Cello version)

5. Bury the Heart, 葬心, composed by Wang Bei, performed by Huang Wangting/Zeng Cheng/Guan Zhengyue

6. Fate, 命运, composed by Wang Bei, performed by Ba Te’r

7. The Song of the Years, 岁月之歌, composed by Wang Bei, performed by Hua Yuanyuan

8. Spring & Autumn, 春秋, composed by Wang Bei, performed by Du Cong