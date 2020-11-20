ABU Sports Department Holds Virtual 66th Sports Group Conference

Opened by the ABU Sports Group Chairman, Mr Kimoon Lee of Korean broadcaster, KBS, who warmly welcomed all the participants along with welcoming remarks by the Secretary-General ABU, Dr Javad Mottaghi, this virtual conference focused on the upcoming Olympic Games and other pertinent sports broadcasting events coming next year and in 2022.

Other topics included the report on the departments initiatives and results of the past year, given by the Director of ABU Sports, Mr Cai Yanjiang. This was followed by a briefing of the Asia-Pacific View (APV) Platform, presented by ABU Technical Department Director, Ahmed Nadeem.