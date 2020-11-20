TRT World Expands Its Reach via Azerbaijan’s Azerspace-1 Satellite

The Turkish public broadcaster TRT’s international news platform TRT World is now available on Azercosmos Azerspace-1 satellite located at 46.0 °E. Azercosmos’s Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, which provide video and data services and solutions to its customers across more than 50 countries in Central Asia, Europe, Africa and Middle East. Through this partnership, both companies aim at better serving global viewers who look for a reliable source of information.

Furkan Han, TRT World’s Head of Global Digital & Satellite Distribution & Partnership, stated that “We are glad to launch TRT World on Azerspace-1 46.0°E satellite. TRT World’s satellite expansion in strategic regions is quite important for us. This partnership with Azercosmos will bring TRT World’s rich and humanitarian content to more viewers in the region.”

Working with the TRT World has become a well-established practice, and we are looking forward to our continued good cooperation. Thanks to the TRT World, our firm and principled position on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan has steadily communicated to the global community. Our fruitful cooperation enables us to attract potential new customers and further expand our services,” said Yolchu Hasanov, Head of Azerspace Commercial Team at Azercosmos.