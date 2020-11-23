Winners Announced for 2020 NZTV Awards Last Thursday

New Zealand’s television industry gathered in Auckland tonight to celebrate the sector’s collective achievements during an extraordinary year. One of only a few physical screen award ceremonies to be held globally amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Zealand Television Awards tonight presented trophies across 40 categories at the sell-out event.

In the news and current affairs categories, Three’s Newshub won this year’s award for Best News Coverage and Newshub’s Investigations Reporter Michael Morrah was named Reporter of the Year; The Hui’s Mihingarangi Forbes (Three) received the award for Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs; The Spinoff won Best Sports Programme for its documentary series Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends; and Stuff Circuit won Best Current Affairs Programme.

Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry (TVNZ 1) was named TV Personality of the Year, in the only award category decided by public vote, while veteran television executive Andrew Shaw was honoured as 2020 TV Legend.

The Luminaries, produced by Southern Light Films and Working Title TV and aired on TVNZ 1 in New Zealand, dominated the drama craft categories with multiple wins including Best Script: Drama for Eleanor Catton, who adapted her Man Booker Prize-winning book for television, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama for Claire McCarthy, Best Cinematographer: Drama for Denson Baker, Best Production Design for Felicity Abbott and Daniel Birt, Best Costume Design for Edward K. Gibbon, Best Makeup Design for Jane O’Kane and Best Post Production Design for Alana Cotton. Lead actor Himesh Patel, who played Emery Staines in the series, won the award for Best Actor.