TRT News Channel features work on malaria control drones

Blue Bear is part of a Consortium which was recently awarded funding from the UK Space Agency as part of International Partnership Programme funding to develop an advanced targeted malaria control system.

This work was showcased on TRT (Turkish Radio and Television Corporation) News Channel on 12th Nov 2020 featuring the Open University’s Dr Andrea Berarti and Blue Bear’s Sri Harish Kalidass introducing this important work on developing a remote sensing UAV, Bio spraying UAV integrated with Satellite communication system and advanced data analysis tools for detection and control of malaria in parts of Tanzania, Amazon and Guyana.