South Korea partners with MBC on eLoran and 10-cm GPS

The government of South Korea signed an agreement on Oct. 28 for its new eLoran system to support digital radio and television broadcasts. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) also provides for the government to use commercial radio and television infrastructure to transmit GNSS integrity and correction information.

Titled “Utilization of Next Generation Maritime PNT Information,” the MOU is between the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the public broadcaster Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Timing signals from GPS/GNSS are often used to enable digital broadcasts. These signals have been regularly blocked by jamming from North Korea in the past. MBC officials report that using eLoran timing signals will allow the company to continue operations when signals from space are not available or reliable for whatever reason.

Also in the agreement is the government’s use of MBC’s network to transmit GNSS integrity and correction information as part of a project to enable 10 cm location accuracy.