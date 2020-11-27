ABU Technical Bureau Annual Meeting- Online

Among the associated meetings of ABU General Assembly 2020, the annual meeting of the ABU Technical Bureau took place as a virtual event on 23 November. The bureau heard current issues/challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic and their progress from its members.

The meeting reviewed ongoing study projects and terms of reference of study topic areas. Among other issues, the bureau discussed a decision on amendments to the ABU technical committee rules of procedure and supported the WBU cybersecurity recommendations on broadcasters’ use of cloud-based services. A brief update on Technical Committee meeting to be held from 24-25 November & its agenda were presented as well.

TC Chairman Mr Hamid D Nayeri of IRIB-Iran presided over the meeting and ABU Secretary- General Dr Javad Mottaghi welcomed the bureau members and other delegates.