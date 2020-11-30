TRT World Forum with Turkish President as Guest of Honour is this week

TRT World Forum 2020 will be held on the 1st and 2nd of December, 2020 with over 100 speakers participating in 20+ sessions running consecutively over two days in a virtual format.

There will be a full program of sessions featuring discussions on future health threats and hyper-globalisation, the impact of international media on the pandemic, and the future of work and education in the time of the Covid-19.

Highlights of the agenda include an opening ceremony by Mr İbrahim Eren, Chairman and Director General, TRT and ABU President and Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications, The Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

As in previous years, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will participate as the guest of honour in the TRT World Forum 2020.

For further information regarding the Forum including the registration form, please visit our official website.

Registration is required to join the virtual event.