New Mediacorp initiative lets public donate festive care packs to people with disabilities

Mediacorp has launched the Mediacorp Care&Share initiative, which lets members of the public do their part for vulnerable members of the community during the festive season.

Organised in collaboration with SG Enable and partner brands, the digital campaign aims to rally the public to purchase and donate 2,000 specially curated festive packs to people with disabilities.

Priced at S$18 each, every Care&Share pack will consist of daily necessities or experiential gifts with a total minimum value of S$25. The items include rice, milk, a selection of snacks, hand sanitisers and medicated patches, all courtesy of Mediacorp’s partners.

Donated packs will be distributed via partner delivery services or personal visits by partners from social service agencies like Autism Association (Singapore), Care Corner Singapore, Pathlight School and SPD to three beneficiary groups under SG Enable – the elderly, children and adults.

The packs are available for purchase from now until Dec 22 on Mediacorp’s website.