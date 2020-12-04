ABU Media Task Group Meets

The ABU Media Academy Task Group met today, December 4th, as part of the ABU’s General Assembly virtual meetings schedule for 2020.

The highlight of the meeting was an MOU signing ceremony between the ABU and the Australian Film Television and Radio School to formalise an agreementto work together on courses and offer higher learning opportunities in the AFTRS Masters of Screen Business course.

Speaking from Sydney, the CEO of A F T R S, Dr Nell Greenwood said she is excited to be able to work together with the ABU in “a very valuable and exciting partnership,” to share expertise and “learn from broadcasters in the Asia Pacific region.” AFTRS is ranked as one of the top 15 international film schools in the world.

Signing the MOU in Kuala Lumpur, Dr Javad Mottaghi said the ABU is enthusiastic about the partnership, because it will expand the types of training that can be offered to members. “We got to know AFTRS this year when a team of post graduate students in the Screen Business studied the ABU for their Masters Level research project. We were impressed by the work done at AFTRS and can see that this partnership will add value for our members.”

During the Task Group meeting, attended by 29 members from 20 organizations in 18 countries, ABU Media Academy Head Steve Ahern outlined the achievements so far and gave the floor to Task Group members to talk about their priorities for the coming year. Course offerings from the Academy for 2021 will reflect the priority needs of members, as outlined in the meeting.