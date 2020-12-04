COVID crisis made ABU Radio Working Party meeting special

The Radio Working Party turned the COVID crisis into a strength by holding one of its best-attended General Assembly meetings online.

More than 120 members from across the Asia-Pacific and beyond logged into the meeting, but that wasn’t all that impressed ABU Head of Radio Olya Booyar about the virtual event.

“The content and discussions were so good that by the end of the two hours 118 participants were still logged in,” she said.

“And from feedback afterwards, it seems the agenda and speakers really hit the spot for people who are looking for reliable and relevant information, advice and encouragement in these difficult times.”

She said it had been tricky fitting all the content onto their two-hour window, but thanks to expert chairing by ABC-Australia’s Claire Gorman they overran by only one minute – and that was in signing off.