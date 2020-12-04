Zhao Ze: The Guqin & Potst-Rock

Those who are familiar with the guqin, the eldest Chinese plucked string instrument, know it sounds simple, gentle and elegant. Not many would relate this style to rock-&-roll, which is intense and wild. But Zhao Ze, A.K.A ‘the Swamp’, which is a celebrated post-rock band from Guangzhou, China, has taken the first step to combine the two extremes. We join Hai Liang, the guqin player of Zhao Ze’s post-rock trip and enjoy how the ancient sound was beautifully interwoven with modern instruments.