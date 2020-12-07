TRT World is Now Available on HUAWEI Video

TRT World, Turkey’s first English broadcasting channel is now available on HUAWEI Video which is a pre-installed streaming service included in digital devices of HUAWEI. TRT World’s linear content, at first instance, will be available to all HUAWEI digital device users in Turkey through HUAWEI Video platform. As the latest launch in the growing portfolio of digital products, HUAWEI Video offers a unique opportunity to reach more than 20 countries and regions, covering Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South Africa, and Latin America. Through this partnership, both companies aim at better serving global viewers who look for a reliable source of information.