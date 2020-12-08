WeTV Enters a Partnership with Media Prima

Malaysia’s entertainment scene has reached new heights as it celebrates a partnership between leading streaming platform for emerging markets; WeTV and the nation’s integrated media powerhouse, Media Prima. This significant milestone will see both parties working hand in hand to offer rich on-demand experiences to locals and viewers across Asia, boosting local content offerings for both parties. This partnership entails a licensing deal that enables WeTV’s acquisition of both exclusive and library titles from Media Prima, beginning 26 November.

Since January 2020, WeTV Malaysia has seen a viewership growth of more than 10-fold, positioning it as one of the nation’s leading streaming platforms. The entertainment scene is taking the initiative to adapt to digitalisation with the rise in digital consumers as the masses are shifting from the traditional means of media consumption to more on-demand offerings and services.