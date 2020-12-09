The Insights People Issue Future Forecast

The Insights People, the global leader in kids, tweens and teens market intelligence, has issued its annual Kids Insights Future Forecast report, which has previously successfully predicted a number of trends including the emergence of Generation Speak (a generation who increasingly prefer to control their devices by their voice).



The Future Forecast 2021 report makes 10 predictions based on its extensive experience of the kids’ ecosystem by surveying more than 277,000 children per year, across five continents and 13 countries, or interviewing a child every 30 seconds.



Nick Richardson, Founder & CEO of The Insights People says:

“2020 was a year none of us could have predicted, but in many ways the impact of Coronavirus has speed up a number of trends which were already in motion or bubbling under the surface. And as a result, I believe we are entering a transformational time, which is going to fuel innovation across the kids ecosystem, but specifically in sectors such as retail, entertainment and education – and that is going to create opportunities for brands and businesses from all aspects of the kids’ ecosystem.”

To download the full complimentary Kids Insights Future Forecast 2021 report and view the Future Forecast webinar, which featured The Insights People Research & Trends Director Sarah Riding, Epic Story’s Ken Faier, KidZania’s Prof Dr Ger Graus OBE and Mattel’s Michael Swaisland, please visit: http://www.kidsinsights.com/futureforecast