CMG, ABC and NHK win big at ABU Prizes 2020

CMG-China, ABC-Australia and NHK-Japan took home several awards at the ABU Prizes 2020 award presentation ceremony held virtually on 10 December 2020.

17 content awards across Radio, Television and New Media were presented at the ceremony.

CMG won 4 awards in total while ABC and NHK won 3 awards each. CMG won Radio News Reporting and Radio ABU Perspective Award by China National Radio (CNR), Radio On-Air Personality by China Radio International (CRI), and TV Special Jury Prize, while ABC won awards in Radio Docudrama, TV Entertainment and TV Sports categories and NHK won awards in Radio Drama category, TV Perspective Award and Digital Content Award.

Other winners include KBS-Korea (TV News Reporting), MBC-Korea (TV Documentary), TBS-Japan (Radio Special Jury Prize), NBT-Thailand (Radio Community Service Announcement), BBC-UK (Radio Documentary), Rai-Italy (TV Drama), and KiKA-Germany (TV Children).

Five organisations were also awarded certificates of commendation for their outstanding programs praised by the judges. Commendations were awarded to ABC-Australia, NRTA-China, AIR-India, IRIB-Iran and VOV-Vietnam.

Streamed simultaneously on ABU Facebook page, YouTube channel and Zoom, it marks the first time ever in the history of ABU that that award ceremony was organised virtually.

ABU received a record number of 330 entries for ABU Prizes this year, the highest ever since the inception of the awards. The breakdown of awards received for categories include 127 for Radio, 174 for TV and 29 for New Media.

View the full list of ABU Prizes 2020 winners here: https://www.abu.org.my/2019/05/04/abu-prizes-2/