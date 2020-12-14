ABU TV Song Festival a gala of Sound and Cultures

The ABU TV Song Festival, an annual international gala event organised in coordination with ABU members, featured 14 performances from ABU member countries on 14 December 2020 at 1400hours UTC/GMT+ 8 hours).

The participating countries were Brunei, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and Vietnam. It was Nepal and Vanuatu debuted in this Song Festival.

It was also the first time in the ABU history, instead of gathering at the venue, participating organizations were requested to submit specially made recorded video of Musical Act performances.