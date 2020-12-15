NRTA China and Cambodia Conduct ‘Cloud Training’

Some 87 officials of the Cambodian Ministry of Information have been attending an Online Seminar on Radio and Television Programme Innovation and Creation for Cambodia, organised by the Research and Training Institute of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China.

This event was officially kicked off under the presidency of Kem Gunawadh, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Information, Ms Yan Chengsheng, Acting Director General of International Cooperation Department of NRTA, and Ms. Liu Ying, President of Research and Training Institute of NRTA.

The 20-day online seminar, taking place from Dec. 1 to 20, will provide “cloud training” for participants, shifting from the traditional “face-to-face” to the combination of “screen-to-screen” and “face-to-face”, and from “hand to hand” to “online connection”.

The seminar will also share successful experience on media integration, programme innovation and creation, 5G technology innovation as well as smart radio and television development, jointly promoting the vigorous development of Chinese and Cambodian media.

The Cambodian information officials are from the five General Departments, including the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), under the Ministry of Information and the 25 Municipal and Provincial Departments of Information across the country.