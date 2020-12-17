ABU members elect two new Vice Presidents at the close of the 57th General Assembly

NHK Japan’s Executive Vice President Masagaki Satoru and Prasar Bharati’s CEO Mr Shashi Vempati have been elected as Vice Presidents of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) at its 57th General Assembly, held online due to COVID-19. Their three-year term will start on January 1, 2021.

Mr Masagaki, in the online forum held by the ABU stated: “The management environment of our industry is facing a tremendous threat from COVID-19 this year. And we are facing the most drastic transformation we have ever experienced due to digitalization and the rise of new media on the internet. I would like to bring together the wisdom and experience of our very diverse group of members and endure the hardships while learning from each other.” Mr Masagaki steps into the new role after Mr Sun Yusheng’s (CCTV China) term ends at the end of December 2020.

Mr Shashi Vempati , Chief Executive Prasar Bharati – India was also elected as the new ABU Vice President with immediate effect. He will continue his role for three years from 1st January 2021. Mr Vempati was honoured to be elected and said: “I wish to express my thanks to the ABU and hope that I can help to serve all of the members in my role as VP of the ABU.”

ABU Secretary General Dr Javad Mottaghi praised Mr Sun Yusheng of CCTV China for his diligence and expert contributions over his three-year term.

“All of our office holders may balance their contributions to the ABU with their full-time jobs as senior executives of their own organisations,” Dr Mottaghi said. “Without ABU members, the Union would not be the valued body it is, supporting so many member broadcasters around the Asia-Pacific.”