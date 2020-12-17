New ABU President Elected

The ABU’s new President says he is “filled with pride” to be elected head of the world’s biggest broadcasting union.

Mr Ibrahim Eren, who is Chairman and Director General of TRT Turkey, was unanimously elected during the Union’s 57th General Assembly, which was held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His tenure will last until December 31, 2023.

Following his election, Mr Eren said: “It fills me with pride to be chosen as president to the world’s biggest broadcasting union with such strong support.”

He thanked all ABU members and colleagues and added “may this bring us all good luck”.

Three Vice Presidents will assist Eren: Mr Masagaki Satoru, Executive Vice-President of NHK Japan; Mr Yang Sung-dong, CEO and President of South Korea’s KBS; and Mr Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO of India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.