25th episode of AIR weekly magazine ‘Sanskrit Saptahiki’ aired

The 25th episode of All India Radio’s weekly magazine ‘Sanskrit Saptahiki’ was broadcast this week. ‘Sanskrit Saptahiki’, was started on 4th of July this year. This weekly Sanskrit magazine is presented by All India Radio every Saturday at 11:20 AM and the repeat programme is aired every Sunday at 11:20 PM.

On the special occasion of its 25th edition, a young and dynamic Sanskrit scholar Dr. Jahan Ara shared her Sanskrit journey with the audience in an interview dialogue sequence.