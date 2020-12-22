KBS Song Festival ‘Gayo Daechukje’ 2020

KBS song festival, ‘KBS Gayo Daechukje Connect: 2020’, has started with a bang and K-pop artists have reunited on KBS red carpet looking dapper. BTS, Stray Kids, NCT, Aespa, Mamamoo, The Boyz, Aespa, Enhypen… KBS red carpet is adorned by the glams of some of the most loved K-pop groups all over the world.

Gayo Daechukje, the annual music ceremony hosted by the Korean Broadcasting System started as an award show in 1965 and was discontinued from 2006 but the channel made an exception in 2013. This year, KBS Gayo Daechukje Connect 2020 is taking place without any audience to practice the safety precautions and the live cheers of fans have been replaced by the fans taking over social media to fawn over K-pop idols.