Nautel Ltd and TRT in Tech Tie-up

Nautel Limited is supplying 30 5kW NVLT FM transmitters to Turkish Radio-Television Corporation (TRT) over the coming months, with the option to purchase 12 additional transmitters if needed. The transmitters will be deployed at key locations throughout Turkey in 2021.

Nautel NV Series FM transmitters, part of an earlier large TRT infrastructure modernisation project, shown on location in Ankara, Turkey. Based in Ankara, TRT provides five regional and six national radio services as well as six AM radio broadcasts. Additionally, Voice of Turkey provides shortwave programming in 32 languages. TRT radio is available on internet, satellite and cable as well as terrestrial services.

The Nautel NVLT transmitters incorporate the company’s high-power architecture into a compact footprint. With 72% typical efficiency, NVLT transmitters incorporate Nautel’s Advanced User Interface (AUI) as well as a suite of operational features including onboard direct-to-channel digital exciter, IP and streaming audio input ability, advanced scheduling capabilities, instrument-grade spectrum analyser, optional onboard Orban processing and more.