Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Active media has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch Drive-In cinema season 1 from December 18. The MoU was signed by Director General Radio Pakistan Ms. Ambreen Jan and Regional Business Head Ali Mustafa in Islamabad..

According to the MoU, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation arranged airtime of FM station frequency 94 on weekends (12 days Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from 4.30 p.m to 1.30 a.m till 10th January 2021.