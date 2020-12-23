Bidding a well-deserved farewell to 2020!

As this is the final Newsletter of 2020, we wish you all the very best for the festive seasons -however you celebrate them – and we also send our heartfelt hope that the coming year will bring health and happiness for you, your colleagues and families and all your audiences throughout the Asia-Pacific and around the world.

It is no exaggeration to say that 2020 has been a year like no other, setting us all challenges we could barely have imagined this time last year.

It has brought tragedy and heartbreak, trials and frustrations as you have worked to bring the very best services possible to your viewers, listeners and online readers.

Throughout it all, we hope you have felt that the ABU has been there for you at every step, bringing assistance and reassurance, especially in what we do best – sharing knowledge and expertise around our 255 members.

The year ended memorably, with the ABU’s historic, first-ever virtual General Assembly, which was staged successfully online and ended on a positive note after lively and informative discussions and the conducting of formalities.

The ABU would, therefore, like to express its collective, sincere thanks to the members who form the very foundation of the Union, for your participation, engagement and enthusiasm over the course of the GA. Also, the ABU expresses its heartfelt gratitude for the letters of thanks and congratulations coming from its members into the Secretariat from around the world.

Upon collective reflection, at the conclusion of the GA the ABU and the members which form it remain positive and look forward to a better, brighter 2021, able to resume our face-to-face meetings and accelerate our work to serve over three-billion people across the globe with high quality programmes.

Best wishes from all of us at the ABU Secretariat.