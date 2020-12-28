China’s major broadcaster launches Asia-Pacific branch in Hong Kong

The China Media Group (CMG), China’s major broadcaster, launched its Asia-Pacific branch and the sub-branches of Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions on Saturday in the two cities via “cloud links.”

Shen Haixiong, president of the CMG, said in Macao at the launch ceremony that the CMG, relying on its Asia-Pacific branch, would serve as a bridge linking China and its Asia-Pacific neighbors, and the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large.

The broadcaster would take full advantage of the unique features of Hong Kong and Macao, where Eastern and Western civilizations blend, to tell stories of exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, of multilateralism and free trade, and of pursuing common prosperity and development by different countries and regions, he said.

The CMG also launched the shooting of a 4K ultra high-definition documentary film aiming to record the rich culinary culture of Macao, a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy.