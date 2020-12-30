‘2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: THE MOMENT’ Releases Full Artist Lineup

The “2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: THE MOMENT” has unveiled its full artist lineup. Keep on reading to see whose performances you can look forward to!

The “2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: THE MOMENT” is held at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan on Thursday, Dec. 31. The line-up for the much-anticipated music festival was revealed on Monday, Dec. 28. The line-up boasts many big names, such as Uhm Jung Hwa, Song Ga In X Henry, Lim Young Woong, MAMAMOO, NCT, Park Jinyoung, and Rain.