Cambodia to go Digital by 2023

The government on Monday (Dec 28) held an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss setting up a digital television platform as part of the Kingdom’s shift away from analogue.

Held at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the meeting discussed the would-be platform operator’s models of management and financing (public, private or mixed) and shutting off analogue signals before 2023.

Also on the agenda were management of internet and mobile audiovisual services in the 700MHz frequency band, medium and long-term digital infrastructure and their implications for channels and progress updates, as well as business models for investment, the finance ministry said in a press release.

Minister Aun Pornmoniroth, who is also chairman of the ministry’s Economic and Financial Policy Committee, stressed the importance of the successful development and management of the audiovisual system to the Kingdom’s overall development.

He said modern technology will not only promote economic growth and increase competitiveness and economic diversification, but can also improve the mechanism of data management and propaganda system in the country in order to ensure highly-effective national and socio-economic security.