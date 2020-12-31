PM Modi to share his thoughts with people in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on AIR on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio at 11 AM on Sunday.

It will be the 72nd episode of the monthly radio programme.

Citizens can share their suggestions and ideas for the Mann ki Baat programme through Namo App, MyGov Forum or through toll free number 1800-11-7800.

It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.