WorldDAB turns its attention to voice control in the car

The WorldDAB Automotive Working Group is set to consult with vehicle manufacturers and broadcasters in 2021 to help develop DAB+ guidelines using voice control as part of hybrid radio in the car.

This work will take place in the first quarter of 2021, with the new Guidelines being published in March 2021 as an extended version of the existing WorldDAB User Experience (UX) Design Guidelines.

Voice control and speech recognition are now essential features in the car dashboard, enabling drivers to search and change stations seamlessly while keeping their eyes on the road.

Providing clear guidance to vehicle manufacturers and broadcasters on how to implement voice control for DAB+ stations is crucial to ensure radio broadcasters’ content maintains its strong presence in the car.

As well as voice control, the extended Guidelines will include new information on how to implement hybrid radio for a great digital radio user experience with DAB+ at the heart of the radio experience.

