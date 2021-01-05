VTV’s “Spring for Children” programme to be broadcast live this month

The 14th “Spring for Children” programme, which aims to raise funds for needy children and honour outstanding donors, will be broadcast live on January 10, revealed the organising board during a press conference on January 4.

The event will take place at the Hanoi Opera House and be shown on the Vietnam Television’s VTV2 channel.

According to Hoang Van Tien, Director of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, the event is expected to receive about 100 billion VND (4.3 million USD) from philanthropists.

The programme, during its 13 past editions, raised 1.2 trillion VND (52 million USD) to support close to 1 million children via scholarships, clean water projects, free operations, and relief aid, among others.