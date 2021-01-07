Doordarshan Marathi presents Magic Classroom Initiative

The Pehlay Akshar Foundation (part of RPG Enterprise’s CSR initiatives) works in partnership with State Governments to improve student learning outcomes. It has collaborated with TV channel Doordarshan Marathi for its Magic Classroom CSR initiative.

Magic Classroom aims to improve English language skills of students from class I to VIII across English and vernacular mediums. As we continue to combat the pandemic, the TV classroom offers children an opportunity to continue learning. 418 episodes of 30 minutes each will be aired over the next 27 weeks, starting 4th January 2021 on DD Sahyadri, DD Free Dish 525, Dish TV 1229, Hathway 513, and Tata Sky 1274, across Maharashtra.

Created in partnership with the State Council of Educational Research and Training of Maharashtra, the episodes are based on the Maharashtra State Board syllabus for classes I to VIII. The content is delivered using Pehlay Akshar’s unique pedagogy that incorporates diverse learning philosophies, promotes creative thinking, and develops socio-emotional skills, aligned with the National Education Policy.