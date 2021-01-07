info@abu.org.my

Vietnamese inspirational songs from VOV

Whenever you find life so tough and tiring that you need your own personal cheerleader to give you a pep talk, whenever your branches are beginning to droop, you can always rely on music to give you a quick (and cheap) mood boost. Vietnamese inspirational songs will help you find your motivational mojo.

With these bops on your playlist, there will be no stopping you.

Songs list:
1. Hello, hello
2. More than one time
3. If you have just one more day to live
4. Flying far
5. Welcome dawn