BBC Has Staff Wear Electronic Buzzers to Curb Virus Spread

British Broadcasting Corp. staff will wear electronic devices to enforce social distancing in a sign of how workplaces are scurrying to contain a new, more-infectious variant of the coronavirus.

The U.K.’s state-backed media company has required those in key production and broadcasting roles to continue coming into offices. In memos sent Thursday and seen by Bloomberg, the BBC said measures to keep people safe will include wearable alarms. A BBC spokesman confirmed the memos.