Birds Contending

Zhao Ze is a quartet from Guangzhou, China, that beautifully combines the electric guqin and xiao (vertical bamboo flute) with post-rock. Their latest album, entitled ‘Birds Contending’, recorded almost entirely in a forest in Belgium, is an enchanting 43minute single track that definitely shouldn’t be missed.

Songs list:

1. BGM: The Sooty Shearwater Is Looking Into The Sea, 灰鹱望海, by Zhao Ze 沼泽

2. Birds Contending, 争鸣, by Zhao Ze 沼泽