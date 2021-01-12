Christmas Concert from ROR

In Romania, Christmas and mid-winter celebrations last from 20th December to 7th January. The 20th is called ‘Ziua de Ignat’ or simply ‘Ignat Day’.

Let’s share the Christmas spirit with your audience by broadcasting the Christmas Concert, which was performed by from Romanian Radio Academic Choir.

Songs list:

1. Ritual of steadfastness by Felicia Donceanu

2. Carol diptych (traditional, arr, Constantin Arvinte)

3. Star Carol (traditional, arr.Dan Buciu)

4. Leave us host in the house (traditional, arr. Adrian Pop)

5. We walk and carol (traditional, arr. Mihai Bârcă)