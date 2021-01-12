THE INSIGHTS PEOPLE LAUNCHES PARENTS INSIGHTS CHINA

Following on from the success of Kids Insights and customer demand, The Insights People launches Parents Insights, which will survey 130,000 parents of children between the age of 1 and 16 in 13 countries.

The award-winning methodology will see The Insights People survey more than 2,600 parents every week.

Firmly placing The Insights People as the global leader in kids, parents and family market intelligence.

To celebrate the launch, the business releases Parents Insights Future Forecast which makes 10 parenting and family trend predictions for 2021

Parents Insights will provide the most comprehensive and dynamic understanding of parents and families attitudes, behaviour and consumption across China, as well as Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain, UK and US.