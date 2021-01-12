Zhana Zhyl (New Year) from JSC “Khabar Agency”

Zhana Zhyl is performed by Madina Sadvakasova. Her songs adorn the domestic stage for many years. For the first time, people started talking about her as an aspiring star in 1999 when she became a diploma winner of the Voice of Asia contest. After a while, she was first invited to become a soloist of the Presidential Orchestra, and later a soloist of the Gulder ensemble.

