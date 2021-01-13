Vietnam Officially Ceases Analog TV

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung yesterday chaired the press conference to announce the completion of the scheme ‘Digitization of Terrestrial Television Broadcasting by 2020’. Beginning from December 28, 2020, Vietnam formally stopped providing analog television nationwide.

The scheme ‘Digitization of Terrestrial Television Broadcasting by 2020’ observes Decision No.2451/QD-TTg signed on December 27, 2011 by the Prime Minister. At that time, 90 percent of Vietnamese households owned a TV, yet the vast majority of the population had no experience on digital television.

However, until 2020, 16 million families in the country could enjoy cable TV, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) and free satellite TV.

To carry out the scheme, since 2014, Vietnam has requested that all TV on the market must owns the function of Digital Video Broadcasting – Second Generation Terrestrial (DVB-T2). Meanwhile, the Government support around 1.9 million poor households with a suitable set top box from 2015 to 2020.

Therefore, including 20 percent of satellite TV coverage, 100 percent of the Vietnamese population is able to access digital television in 2020.

In a press conference, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung enthusiastically reported that the scheme is successfully completed, fulfilling all 4 major assigned goals.