Mediacorp drops DJ from New Year show

Mediacorp Singapore dropped 987FM radio host DJ Sonia Chew from hosting its annual countdown show for allegedly breaching Covid-19 safety measures at a birthday party for actor Jeffrey Xu.

29-year-old Chew was to co-host Let’s Celebrate 2021 with DJ Joakim Gomez, but was replaced by DJ Jean Danker.

In a statement, Mediacorp said: “We take this matter seriously, and constantly brief and remind our artistes to adhere to safe management guidelines at all times. We will also cooperate fully with the authorities on their investigations.”

Chew was among many artists who got together for Xu’s 32nd birthday party. Among the 13 celebrities who featured in a picture uploaded by Xu on his Instagram page in October, were actors Terence Cao, Shane Pow, Jeremy Chan and actress Julie Tan, without wearing face masks and social distancing.

