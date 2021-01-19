RTHK Radio 4 “2020 Top 10 Music Headlines” revealed

Results of the “2020 Top 10 Music Headlines”, an annual project organized by Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) Radio 4, have been unveiled.

Now in its 35th year, “Top 10 Music Headlines” reviews important local music happenings in the past year. This year, a shortlist of 21 items of music news was nominated by professionals in the music and cultural scene.

These items were selected based on their influence on cultural and academic development in Hong Kong. Newsworthiness is a secondary consideration. Listeners were then invited to vote online from 1 to 10 January 2021.

Read more at: http://www.asiaradiotoday.com/news/rthk-radio-4-%E2%80%9C2020-top-10-music-headlines%E2%80%9D-revealed © Radioinfo.com.au