New World – New Radio, Let’s Celebrate World Radio Day 2021!

It is about how radio was reborn in a global crisis.

Many things about humanity changed with the COVID-19 global pandemic, from our individual lives to whole societies. Marvellously, radio seemed to take on a new life. It was not just a background soundtrack to millions isolated in their homes but a lifeline to families, friends and whole communities. Across the globe people tuned in, older people returning to the medium on which they had been raised, younger people discovering for the first time the interconnectedness that radio could bring, whether live, streamed or podcast. Radio people across the spectrum from tiny community stations to vast national networks found new audiences, fresh ways of working, new joys in that work.

So on the 10th anniversary of World Radio Day, let’s celebrate the best of Radio, through the three sub-themes:

EVOLUTION – the world changes, radio evolves.

This sub-theme refers to the resilience of the radio, and its sustainability ;

Radio has had to adapt to new technologies to remain the go-to medium of mobility and accessibility, everywhere and to everyone;

This sub-theme highlights radio’s services to our society—natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc.

I look forward to celebrating World Radio Day with you!