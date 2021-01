A new animated series, “Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House” will start February 25 on NHK WORLD-JAPAN

Teenage Kiyo and her childhood friend Sumire have come to Kyoto far away from their hometown, dreaming to become maiko (professional female entertainers especially skilled in traditional performing arts such as dance and music).

For more please visit:https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/maikosan