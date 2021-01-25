Asiavision doesn’t miss a beat working-from-home

With the start of Malaysia’s lockdown order, the News Department team at Asiavision Centre in the ABU’s Kuala Lumpur headquarters rose to the challenge and transferred all operations to their homes.

From March 18, the team has worked-from-home on the usual seven-day-a-week roster, seamlessly compiling the Advisories, curating the Brightcove platform and being in contact with Members. As well, they have developed a series of Virtual Workshops for Members.

There have been challenges with home internet – especially in the early weeks. The data shows that on Day One of WFH, when many Malaysians were struggling with internet bandwidth, the team dealt with a month-high 58 COVID-19 stories in a single day – as well as all the other news items.

The ND team stays in touch all day, every day on Skype Chat, expressing ourselves with fun GIFs and emojis so we don’t lose our warm friendship, just because we’re not seeing each other every day.