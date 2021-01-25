Cambodia and China commit to boosting cooperation

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of China have expressed their commitment to further promote the bilateral exchange and cooperation in the field of broadcasting.

The commitment was highlighted in the New Year messages of Khieu Kanharith, Cambodian Minister of Information and Nie Chenxi, Minister of National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China.

Both sides noted the closer relations and cooperation between the two institutions amid the global health crisis of COVID-19, through visit exchange, capacity building support, and more in-depth collaboration.

This year mark the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between both nations. The strengthening of their broadcasting cooperation will contribute to building Cambodia-China Community of Shared Future.

In December last year, the two sides held the 4th Meeting on Cambodia-China Broadcasting Cooperation via Videoconference to review the cooperation progress in 2020 and discuss cooperation plan for 2021.