Vietnam Govt opens Press Center

The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Communication and Education opened a press centre serving the upcoming 13th National Party Congress at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 22. The centre is within the National Convention Centre.

Le Manh Hung, Vice Chairman of the commission and director of the press centre, said it offers the best possible conditions for the work of nearly 500 reporters and technicians from 191 domestic news agencies as well as more than 160 reporters from 110 foreign media outlets, of whom close to 100 will cover the event online.

The centre arranges venues and provides technical assistance for participating press agencies, including key agencies such as Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, and the Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper.

Meanwhile, the standing board of the centre together with a health sub-committee serving the congress have conducted COVID-19 tests for Vietnamese and foreign reporters and technicians, as well as staff serving the congress. Regulations on interviews of delegates and news coverage have already been issued.