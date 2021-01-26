Say Hello to Life- Second season of CCTV travel show wraps up

The second season of China Central Television’s (CCTV) travel program Say Hello to Life aired on Wednesday. The 12-episode season saw its hosts travel to a variety of places in China to interview locals and introduce local culture, but a major highlight was its focus on Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This season has proven to be very popular, earning a total of 1.4 billion views. Numerous hot topics about the show also went trending on social media in China since the season debuted in late 2020.

CCTV host Neghmet Rakhman, a Xinjiang native, finally was able to return to Xinjiang with his friends, including host Sa Beining, during the latter third of the season.

The two hosts arrived in Xinjiang during the second half of the seventh episode. This trip, which dived into the region’s local customs, attracted numerous fans and aroused people’s love for Xinjiang.

In the last episode, Sa and Neghmet sat down for dinner with three adorable children they met and talked about their lives, asking them if they missed their friends at school during the pandemic lockdown and what they want to do in the future.

The last episode maintained the style as the rest of the season, using slow steps to measure the beauty of life, which is consistent with the slow pace and healing feeling presented throughout the season.

The show’s main aim is to help audiences get to know a place. To this end, the second season tried to answer questions such as “What is the real Xinjiang?” and “What is the life of local residents like?”