Annual Awards 2020 showcase Asiavision’s finest

The annual gala event celebrating the best of Asiavision Member contributions for 2019/20 was live streamed on January 27. Members were recognised in seven different categories, including two new awards – Climate Change and Pacific Reporting, along with Coverage of the Year for COVID-19 reporting.

The Awards showcased the scope, the depth and the breadth of the thousands of news stories shared by Members on the Asiavision platform.

The winners were:

Outstanding Reporting of a News Story:

TVB Hong Kong (Legislative Council vandalism, July 2019)

VTV Vietnam (Hanoi night hero, May 2020)

Outstanding Visuals for a News Story:

TVB Hong Kong (Polytechnic University clashes, November 2019)

Outstanding Reporting on Climate Change and Adaptation

VTV Vietnam (Shopping bags from waste, September 2019)

Outstanding Reporting from the Pacific:

SBC Samoa (Deadly measles outbreak, November/December 2019)

Outstanding Coverage of a News Event:

NHK Japan (The Royal Enthronement, October 2019)

Outstanding Coverage of Breaking News:

IRIB Iran (Major General Soleimani Assassination, January 2020)

Coverage of the Year 2020:

CCTV China (COVID-19 coverage)

There were more than 100 entries for this year’s Awards. ABU Director News Wendy Everett said it was gratifying that Breaking News Coverage was the most competitive category with the judges considering eight nominations.

“The competition for the Breaking News category shows the value of Asiavision’s news exchange during breaking world events’” she said.

“The Awards themselves showcased best practice and are a wonderful window to the work of the ABU’s News Department and Asiavision Members.”

The Top Six winners were:

VTV Vietnam: 4 Nominations and 2 Wins

IRIB Iran: 4 Nominations and 1 Win

NHK Japan: 4 Nominations and 1 Win

TVB Hong Kong: 3 Nominations and 2 Wins

CCTV China: 1 Nomination and 1 Win

SBC Samoa: 1 Nomination and 1 Win

These Asiavision Members received two nominations: KBS Korea, MCOT Thailand and FBC Fiji.

These Members were nominated for one award: ABS-CBN Philippines, TV5 Mongolia, C.N.A. Singapore, EMTV Papua New Guinea, SLRC Sri Lanka, PNN Cambodia, TRT Turkey and RTM Malaysia.

