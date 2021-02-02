Get ready for Lunar New Year 2021 with Mediacorp!

Usher in the Year of the Ox with a slew of thrilling programmes and fun activities with Mediacorp. An exciting array of special Lunar New Year content awaits are available now on meWATCH.sg

From now until 14 February, audiences will be able to catch a specially curated lineup of entertaining programmes exclusively on meWATCH! Themed “Spring Delights”, these programmes feature various Lunar New Year (LNY) traditions, as well as different aspects of Chinese culture in various countries and the stories behind them. With shows featuring delicious gourmet to wonderful sights, audiences will be spoilt for choice with many genres to pick from!